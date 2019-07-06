Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lifted Holding in Cerner (CERN) by $304,323; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Trimmed by $320,040 Its Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, down from 38,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paris Air Show – Day 3: Airbus bounces back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crushing Defeat For Boeing In Dubai – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 536,544 shares. Foster And Motley Inc reported 1,674 shares. B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 4,004 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Cap Interest Limited Ca reported 9,018 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 2,353 shares. Savant Lc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,149 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Com holds 1.05% or 5,541 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 12,295 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.38% or 12,978 shares. Amer Ser Inc reported 603 shares. Capwealth Lc invested in 54,136 shares. Fdx accumulated 4,677 shares. 7,515 were reported by Destination Wealth Management. St Johns Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stonebridge Cap Llc has invested 1.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Abbott (ABT) Hits New 52-Week High on Solid Growth Drivers – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CERN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NuVasive Launches Titanium Spine Implant Modulus TLIF-O – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Teleflex (TFX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.