Amica Retiree Medical Trust Holds Stake in Cerner (CERN); Epizyme (EPZM) Shareholder Redmile Group Has Increased Its Position by $12.68 Million as Stock Rose

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.33 million, up from 6.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 490,223 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 1.52M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Keys to Investing in Next-Gen Healthcare Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cerner’s (CERN) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner Delivers As Expected in the 2nd Quarter – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

