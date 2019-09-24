Amica Retiree Medical Trust Holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Trimmed by $323,245; As Eplus (PLUS) Market Value Declined, Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Holding

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The institutional investor held 12,644 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165,000, down from 37,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 11,513 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on; 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 08/03/2018 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 18,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 246,391 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99 million, down from 265,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 34,761 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,650 shares to 5,926 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings on December, 10. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PHX’s profit will be $655,548 for 90.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.67 million shares or 1.47% less from 9.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0% or 148 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 41,994 shares. Connors Investor Ser Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 209,466 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 17,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 1,238 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 10,666 shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp holds 123,656 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 145,333 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Com has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 24,126 shares. 231,031 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 192,307 shares. Weber Alan W has 14,436 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $145,607 activity. D’Amico Raphael bought 500 shares worth $7,110. On Thursday, May 30 Webb Freda Rose bought $41,250 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 3,000 shares. STEPHENS CHAD L had bought 4,000 shares worth $45,777.

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.53 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $13.78M for 19.04 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold PLUS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.81 million shares or 3.45% less from 12.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.01% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 5,409 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,000 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. 411 are owned by Ls Inv Lc. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 80,819 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Chatham Capital Grp holds 0.35% or 20,293 shares. Scout Investments Inc reported 84,956 shares stake. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 16,102 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 18,798 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 9,428 shares. 10,309 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Marshall Wace Llp reported 3,303 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,188 shares.

