Amica Retiree Medical Trust Holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Decreased by $323,245 as Share Price Declined; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $367,000; Stock Value Declined

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $588,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $255.43. About 2.34 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The institutional investor held 12,644 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165,000, down from 37,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 3,847 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida; 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 4,642 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,776 shares. Harris Assocs Lp has 3.07M shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 129,085 shares. United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 1.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). British Columbia Investment Management Corporation holds 146,350 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Lc has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oakworth Capital has 77 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mai Mngmt reported 10,262 shares stake. Calamos Advisors Lc stated it has 0.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Signature And Limited Liability stated it has 403 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.4% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 40,354 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.67 million shares or 1.47% less from 9.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 308,533 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 64,271 shares. Aperio Group Lc invested in 1,197 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Public Limited Company owns 2,361 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 15,250 shares. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 358,285 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 145,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 3,960 shares. Punch And Assoc Invest Inc accumulated 222,610 shares. Ranger Management Lp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 0.01% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) or 41,994 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company holds 192,307 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 24,126 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 231,031 shares.

Analysts await Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings on December, 10. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PHX’s profit will be $655,618 for 88.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

