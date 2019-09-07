Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Upped Its Stake in Cerner (CERN) as Stock Rose; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Upped Its Position in Viacom (VIAB) by $29.31 Million as Stock Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 3.58 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.49 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 9.04 million shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 21/05/2018 – Pamela Kaufman Named President, Viacom/Nickelodeon Global Consumer Products; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 14/05/2018 – CBS asked a court to block controlling shareholder Shari Redstone from interfering at a special meeting of its board called to consider a merger with Viacom; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 04/04/2018 – A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 08/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie M…

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.62M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 80,149 shares to 221,837 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 (IJJ) by 31,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,042 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 151,036 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested in 0.2% or 41,707 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser reported 0.66% stake. Kcm Invest Advsr Lc reported 36,876 shares. Advisor Partners Llc reported 6,907 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 139,041 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 1.18M shares. Alpha Windward Lc has 2,393 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Washington Trust holds 285,763 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Boston Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,416 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 5,573 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Miles Cap Inc owns 0.81% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 16,436 shares. Ashfield Prtn Llc holds 33,111 shares.