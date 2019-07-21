Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Upped Cerner (CERN) Holding by $304,323; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Valuation Declined, Hillsdale Investment Management Raised by $483,840 Its Stake

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.83. About 2.23M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 8400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 6,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, up from 80 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 4.09M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH)

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $987,201 activity. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of stock or 683 shares. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Cognizant (CTSH) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Acquires Meritsoft, Strengthens SaaS Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant: Bullish And Bearish Arguments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Names Sandra Wijnberg to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bancshares & reported 8,878 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company stated it has 500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.58% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.98 million shares. Eagle Ridge Management invested in 103,743 shares or 1.1% of the stock. 1832 Asset LP invested 0.39% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Thornburg Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.42% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cls Ltd owns 1,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dalton Invests Limited Co invested 11.85% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 37,159 were reported by Trexquant Investment Lp. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 2.54 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Ltd Com. Sather Fincl Inc holds 335,239 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,355 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 46,050 shares to 40,375 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 477,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,120 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cerner Leverages AI Solutions to Combat Physician Burnout – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cerner Corp.: Time To Rally – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bruker (BRKR) Launches the MALDI Biotyper Sirius System – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cliff Illig Retires from Cerner Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 15,320 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cardinal Cap Mgmt invested in 0.72% or 44,137 shares. 53 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca). Kbc Nv owns 29,996 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiduciary has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Washington has invested 1.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Beacon Fin Grp Inc holds 0.28% or 29,658 shares in its portfolio. 586,886 are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Scharf Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.95% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 65,256 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa reported 13,140 shares stake. Franklin Resources Inc reported 177,553 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated holds 14,852 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.