Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Trimmed Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Holding as Market Value Declined; Buckingham Asset Management Has Raised Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake by $343,007

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 2,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 10,781 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 8,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 1.48M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The institutional investor held 12,644 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165,000, down from 37,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 17,999 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 08/03/2018 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $920.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 59,488 shares to 55,608 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 57,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,177 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $145,607 activity. On Thursday, May 30 the insider Webb Freda Rose bought $41,250. Fraser Christopher T. bought $44,560 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) on Tuesday, August 27. STEPHENS CHAD L bought $45,777 worth of stock.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,512 shares to 17,758 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings on December, 10. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PHX’s profit will be $655,547 for 87.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.