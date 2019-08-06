Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Stock Declined; As Carmax (KMX) Valuation Rose, Holder Td Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $4.19 Million

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.94 million shares traded or 80.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 60,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 240,631 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, down from 301,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 1.17 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,140 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hikari Power Ltd invested in 1.17% or 138,303 shares. Boston Family Office Llc invested in 1.15% or 132,158 shares. Cv Starr And Trust, a New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 81,542 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 1,005 shares. Portfolio Solutions Limited Co holds 4,822 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Campbell And Communication Invest Adviser Limited Co holds 0.1% or 2,559 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh holds 112,627 shares. Round Table Ser Limited Liability owns 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,326 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 19,230 shares. Sageworth owns 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn reported 25,918 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.97% or 161,707 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Kentucky Retirement Systems, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,436 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Llp reported 1.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 29 were reported by James Inc. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 11,288 shares. Athena Capital Advsr Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 30,391 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pnc Ser Gp reported 175,228 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.5% or 2.53 million shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 160,446 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 6,948 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 400 shares. Samlyn Cap holds 0.15% or 92,227 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $222.66 million for 15.66 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.