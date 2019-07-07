Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Raised Holding in Cerner (CERN) as Market Value Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted Holding by $1.46 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 627.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 31,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,069 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 4,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QIAGEN Inks Distribution Deal With Mckesson Medical-Surgical – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zimmer Biomet Grows Internationally Despite Pricing Pressure – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FIZZ, CPB, CERN – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings and Revenues Meet Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Abandons Gatan Deal in Want of European Nod – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 57,064 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,538 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Adage Cap Partners Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,717 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 1,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 162,789 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 306,276 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt owns 4,916 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.07% or 27,476 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.03% or 106,333 shares. Fiduciary has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kwmg Llc holds 1,261 shares. Motco has 457 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 5,341 shares to 12,411 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 18,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,400 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clearbridge Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Redmile Gp Ltd Com reported 2.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Colony Gp Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Osterweis Mgmt invested in 13,289 shares. First American Bank accumulated 25,027 shares. Agf Invests has invested 0.69% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,318 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,958 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Condor Capital owns 30,031 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Intact Inv Management Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Carroll Fincl holds 17,733 shares. Northstar Gp accumulated 9,791 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Victory Cap Inc has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Prio Wealth Lp owns 70,249 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.