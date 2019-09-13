Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Raised By $425,502 Its Ross Stores (ROST) Stake; Beaconlight Capital Has Upped By $10.75 Million Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 157.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc acquired 977,510 shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 1.60 million shares with $18.38 million value, up from 618,900 last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $4.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 1.23 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 180.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired 4,298 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 6,681 shares with $662,000 value, up from 2,383 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $40.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $110.1. About 118,086 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.37% or 3,221 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Communications Ma accumulated 6.09M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Essex Fincl Ser stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Finemark Bancshares And Trust owns 7,104 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 3,410 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.03% or 772 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0.02% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 259,728 shares. Windward Cap Management Ca reported 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Fil Limited reported 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc stated it has 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 70,861 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Everence Cap Management Incorporated invested in 6,132 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $93 lowest target. $107’s average target is -2.82% below currents $110.1 stock price. Ross Stores had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 23. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11400 target in Friday, August 23 report. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Telsey Advisory on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23. UBS maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Monday, March 25. UBS has “Hold” rating and $93 target.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) stake by 55,421 shares to 319,723 valued at $20.65 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) (NYSE:DLB) stake by 270,044 shares and now owns 105,100 shares. Stars Group Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WPX Energy has $17 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 36.86% above currents $10.96 stock price. WPX Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of WPX in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 30 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Wolverine Asset Ltd Com has 434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs has 19,508 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cap Mgmt Associate New York reported 22,650 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 9,638 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 127 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,931 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co invested in 636,394 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 7,516 shares. Cls Invs Lc has 5,953 shares. New York-based American Intll Group has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 532,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 59,557 shares in its portfolio.

