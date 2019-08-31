Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lifted Its Cerner (CERN) Holding by $304,323; Glycomimetics (GLYC) Valuation Declined While Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $1.20 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Glycomimetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 211,817 shares traded. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 32.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 05/03/2018 GLYC CEO: STUDY MAY PROVIDE BASE FOR EXPANDED FUTURE AML USES; 06/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 21/04/2018 – DJ GlycoMimetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLYC); 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $123.9 MLN AS COMPARED TO $40.0 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 05/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics Announces Design of Phase 3 Clinical Trial for GMI-1271 in Relapsed/Refractory AML

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 991,097 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GLYC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 44.56 million shares or 0.36% more from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 146,362 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 445,076 shares. Blackrock reported 2.89 million shares stake. Daiwa Grp Inc has 0% invested in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) for 274 shares. Weiss Multi holds 10,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) or 19,361 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 7,090 shares. New York-based Prelude Cap Limited Co has invested 0.01% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Swiss State Bank accumulated 62,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc holds 71,567 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 1,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,548 shares to 20,748 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 33,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Atwood Palmer Incorporated holds 5,731 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 58,500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 63,102 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 15 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 1.2% or 2.20M shares. Bb&T holds 0.15% or 151,463 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 35,872 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 94,700 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 222,987 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 82,263 shares. One Trading Lp holds 0% or 2,184 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 51,420 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,756 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).