Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $456,520; Riverpark Capital Management Upped Its Position in Teradata Del (TDC) as Share Value Declined

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 21,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 214,059 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 192,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 569,722 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 130.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 4,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 7,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $809,000, up from 3,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.65 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $467.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,433 shares to 79,419 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 64,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,091 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

