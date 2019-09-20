Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Decreased Its Holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) as Market Valuation Declined; Union Pac (UNP) Share Value Rose While Arrow Financial Boosted Its Stake

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The institutional investor held 12,644 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165,000, down from 37,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 47,846 shares traded or 29.34% up from the average. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 08/03/2018 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,248 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 15,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 2.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,298 shares to 6,681 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $145,607 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $41,250 was made by Webb Freda Rose on Thursday, May 30. 500 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares with value of $6,910 were bought by D’Amico Raphael. 4,000 shares valued at $44,560 were bought by Fraser Christopher T. on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.67 million shares or 1.47% less from 9.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 12,644 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 24,126 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 145,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,276 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.21% or 209,466 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,033 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 64,271 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 358,285 shares. Trigran Invests invested in 5.11% or 2.35 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The holds 10,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street owns 308,533 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 477 shares.

Analysts await Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings on December, 10. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PHX’s profit will be $643,687 for 86.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 8,450 shares to 39,444 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,854 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).