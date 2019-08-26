Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position By $1.18 Million; Stockbridge Partners Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 2.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stockbridge Partners Llc acquired 3,168 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 128,205 shares with $228.30M value, up from 125,037 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $872.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.48. About 1.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti cleanup ‘blitz’ ahead of Amazon visit wipes out street art at Cards Against Humanity HQ…; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 62.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 8,915 shares with $720,000 value, down from 23,680 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $287.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 3.56M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 24.96% above currents $68.02 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $9000 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, August 23. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Pcl invested in 25.59M shares or 1.18% of the stock. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Com Nj stated it has 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Berkshire Money Mgmt Inc has 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,520 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 8,882 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,855 shares stake. Kemper Master Retirement invested in 50,042 shares. Sonata Grp Incorporated reported 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 58,690 shares. Bbr Partners Lc accumulated 1.49% or 141,596 shares. Security Trust Company has invested 2.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Bank reported 140,751 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. The Sweden-based Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mgmt Ab has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,261 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 392,762 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Cap Management reported 18,428 shares stake. Goodman Fin invested in 4,888 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And Tru invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rampart Invest Management Company reported 2.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company reported 4,187 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 630 shares stake. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 5,349 shares. Rothschild Il holds 0.43% or 2,062 shares in its portfolio. 1,282 are held by Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16.66 million shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability has 241 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 1.96% stake. 3,758 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. Tortoise Invest Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 126 shares. Philadelphia Trust owns 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,141 shares.

