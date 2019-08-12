Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Boosted Cerner (CERN) Position by $304,323; As Bp Plc (BP) Shares Declined, Holder Capital Innovations Has Boosted Stake

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 235,913 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 45,870 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 32,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 2.57M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 10/04/2018 – BP BP COMMITS TO 2 NEW NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Europe Select Adds BAT, Exits BP, Cuts Nestle; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aker Bp’s Rating To Ba1, Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – BP keeps faith in WPP with global marketing communication contract; 20/03/2018 – BP: John Minge to Retire March 2019; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 03/04/2018 – HARVEST FUND ADVISORS REPORTS 8.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Inc accumulated 10,100 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 514,303 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 16,379 shares. Cim Mangement invested in 14,852 shares or 0.33% of the stock. St James Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.37% or 451,509 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Smith Moore Comm has invested 0.11% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cambridge accumulated 39,740 shares or 0.77% of the stock. New York-based Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Richard Bernstein Limited Com accumulated 58,281 shares or 0.11% of the stock. California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co has invested 0.53% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 4,888 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Co New York has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 13,165 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Carlson Cap invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Qs Limited holds 0.01% or 13,283 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEG, VZ, CERN – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CERN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cerner Corporation (CERN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.