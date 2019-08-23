Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreased Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Shares Declined; As Metlife (MET) Stock Value Rose, Gofen & Glossberg Decreased by $554,904 Its Stake

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 13,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 240,084 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 253,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 5.26 million shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 7.83M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,832 shares to 261,175 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Horizon Invs Lc reported 67,641 shares. Valley Advisers Inc has 1,542 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated stated it has 0.24% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 178,749 shares. Burns J W And Co has invested 0.25% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.33% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 9,903 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 39,996 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bessemer reported 0% stake. Palladium Partners Limited Company holds 8,045 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation, a Hawaii-based fund reported 11,223 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 139,492 shares. Franklin stated it has 0.37% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Shufro Rose owns 332,897 shares. Van Eck Assocs owns 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 14,357 shares.

