Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Borgwarner Com Stk (BWA) Stock Value Declined, Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $364,876

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The hedge fund held 7,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 16,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 723,892 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 7.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset holds 0.5% or 4.04M shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 143,985 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 11,571 shares. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 88,079 shares. Arga Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 49,750 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 0.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Umb Bankshares N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 403,661 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 161,756 are owned by Ar Asset. Cypress Asset Tx stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Co, Oregon-based fund reported 111,454 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 0.03% or 186,198 shares. Commerce Natl Bank owns 1.50 million shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares to 11,459 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Networks Inc by 24,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59 million for 9.74 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.