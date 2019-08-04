Amica Retiree Medical Trust Continues to Hold Stake in Cerner (CERN); Saba Capital Management LP Has Decreased Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 2.21M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 226,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 5.54M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 02/05/2018 – 52QN: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – INCREASING EFFICIENCY OF CONTROL SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Ex-Deutsche Bank Official Says Bittar Emails Show ‘Collusion’; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Regulator finds HNA followed disclosure rules on Deutsche Bank stake; 27/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: AIM IS TO COMPLETE SALE IN IH 2019; 29/03/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank 1Q Net Income Fell 79%; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CFO SAYS HOPE AND EXPECTATION IS RESTRUCTURING IS VIEWED A POSITIVE ON CREDIT RATINGS; 10/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Plans to Name Frank Kuhnke New Operations Chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin & Com Tn owns 70,402 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Llc holds 0.04% or 780,220 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Inc accumulated 7,849 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt stated it has 44,137 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding accumulated 276,778 shares. Echo Street Capital Management has 0.5% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.03% or 6,521 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3,362 shares. Axa holds 531,816 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 17,565 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 9,173 were accumulated by Everence Mngmt. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 16,379 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.1% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

