Amica Retiree Medical Trust Continues to Hold Stake in Cerner (CERN); As Owens Corning (OC) Share Price Rose, Fairpointe Capital Raised Its Holding

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 68,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.60 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 639,052 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.74. About 773,237 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MDRX vs. CERN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CERN or TRHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 30% – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Expect 10% Upside For The Holdings of USMF – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance owns 47,605 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 20,917 shares. The Texas-based Beacon Gru has invested 0.28% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 839,445 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 62,488 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical owns 7,331 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 81,756 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1,302 shares. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 3,656 shares. Thematic Prtn Lc holds 607,949 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. 261 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested in 13,283 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank stated it has 33,332 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership reported 1.5% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30 are held by Cwm Limited Com. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 505,520 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 404,329 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Primecap Ca accumulated 50,900 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 2,001 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Northern Corporation holds 673,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Bb&T owns 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 10,551 shares. Amer Trust Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.62% or 44,635 shares. At Bankshares stated it has 7,014 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.02% stake. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.33% or 215,305 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 469 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 370,667 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $49.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) by 38,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 826,119 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).