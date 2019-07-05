Amica Retiree Medical Trust Continues to Hold Position in Cerner (CERN); J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Laffer Investments Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 83 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,045 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69B, down from 66,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video); 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 1.45 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning reported 13,337 shares. Confluence Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 455,691 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kbc Group Inc Incorporated Nv holds 29,996 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 40,231 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 3.10 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.81M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 48,024 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,309 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 1.02 million shares. Martin Inc Tn holds 1.21% or 70,402 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 425,937 shares. 210,292 are owned by Sei Invests. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pnc Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 50,176 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 768 shares to 32,422 shares, valued at $3.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 19,262 shares. Birmingham Management Al stated it has 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). National Bank Of Montreal Can has 7.10M shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Sns Fincl Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 5,663 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 6.24M shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Portland Counsel invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership owns 1.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 546,858 shares. Weitz Mngmt holds 1.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 242,000 shares. Connable Office Incorporated has 17,240 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 1.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 6,780 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Intll Limited reported 6,501 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 625,298 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Grimes And Inc stated it has 32,667 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 28,350 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of stock. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B.