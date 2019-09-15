Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $456,520; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Raised Its Position by $1.05 Million

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 130.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 4,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 7,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $809,000, up from 3,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 586,031 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 553 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,588 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 4,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,585 shares to 187,355 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,025 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 668 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com. 253 are held by Newfocus Group Ltd. Filament Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zweig invested in 5.18% or 28,792 shares. Barnett And holds 0.08% or 72 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.61% stake. Trillium Asset Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 117 shares. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Tru Co reported 444 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jacobson Schmitt Advsr Ltd Liability has 4.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Skylands Limited Liability Co invested in 1,400 shares. Advisory Net reported 10,767 shares. Granite Point Mgmt LP has 1,900 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iberiabank Corporation has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi owns 227 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.