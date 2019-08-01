Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosted Cerner (CERN) Stake by $304,323; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Brown Advisory Securities Has Lifted by $3.48 Million Its Holding

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 1.49M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 5.06 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership has 99,699 shares. 129,945 were reported by Villere St Denis J And Lc. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.27% or 9,201 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 2.25M shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Valley Natl Advisers has 23,903 shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alexandria Ltd Liability Com holds 1.28% or 87,321 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 179,445 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Llc holds 0.88% or 33,610 shares. Hudock Group stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 44,725 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 114,150 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Holderness Investments Com holds 0.83% or 17,058 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37,320 shares to 62,059 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,928 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.