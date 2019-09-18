Amica Mutual Insurance Company Upped By $873,145 Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Sunpower Has 1.49 Sentiment

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 70 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 47 sold and decreased their stock positions in Sunpower Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 35.75 million shares, up from 34.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Sunpower Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 27 Increased: 40 New Position: 30.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 34.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company acquired 8,645 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 33,403 shares with $3.38M value, up from 24,758 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $29.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 1.82M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

Among 11 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.45’s average target is 8.16% above currents $98.42 stock price. Electronic Arts had 18 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $10200 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, May 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, July 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11100 target.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TROW, GPC, EA – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, TWTR, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 9,027 shares to 77,697 valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 16,505 shares and now owns 18,376 shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fund Management holds 0.09% or 95,912 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company reported 2,299 shares. Diversified Trust owns 15,143 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc invested in 1.08% or 4.33 million shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0.42% or 131,746 shares. Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Shine Investment Advisory accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. 343,231 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Management Communication. Stanley reported 1.38% stake. Adirondack Trust Com reported 35 shares stake. 9,455 are owned by Intrepid Capital Mgmt. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,828 shares. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 2.3% or 1.83 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 449,114 shares.

The stock increased 12.06% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 7.50 million shares traded or 140.16% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 30/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar’s Latest Episode of “Solar Cribs” Features a Military Veteran Family in Escondido, California; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Rev $391.9M; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO: DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $398.9 MLN VS $429.5 MLN; 05/03/2018 Yann Brandt: Breaking: SunPower Adds Tesla, sonnen to Equinox Home Solar Systems; 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in American Solar Manufacturing; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES 2Q ADJ REV $375M TO $425M, EST. $465.8M; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER – ON MAY 22 UNIT OF CO ENTERED TERM CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, makes, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides solar power components, including panels and other system components.

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “APOG, BE, SPWR and WINS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The ‘Wind’ Appears To Be Behind SunPower’s Back – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will SunPower Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunPower: Cautiously Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SunPower Design Studio Enables Millions of Future Solar Homeowners to Create Custom Solar Designs Instantly – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.