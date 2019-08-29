Amica Mutual Insurance Company Upped By $537,600 Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Castine Capital Management Increased By $2.47 Million Its Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Position

Castine Capital Management Llc increased Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) stake by 120.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 107,223 shares as Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 196,473 shares with $4.68 million value, up from 89,250 last quarter. Centerstate Bk Corp now has $2.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.79. About 128,152 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 24.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company acquired 2,800 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 14,421 shares with $2.77M value, up from 11,621 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $73.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $203.22. About 386,503 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – With a change of leadership, Goldman reignites an old debate; 12/04/2018 – Law Firms Join Goldman in Fight for Hong Kong Gay Spouse Visas; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings: $6.95 a share, vs $5.58 EPS expected; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Succession Plan Accelerates as a C.E.O. Contender Retires; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports, sources say; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REV $10.04 BLN VS. $8.03 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ chief equity strategist tells clients to expect solid S&P 500 sales growth of 10 percent, the fastest pace since 2011

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 24.86% above currents $203.22 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $312 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 27,979 shares to 185,423 valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 19,067 shares. Site Centers Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James And Assoc owns 206,288 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd reported 203,914 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 678,207 are owned by Okumus Fund. Pitcairn reported 3,725 shares. Pinnacle Limited invested in 19,329 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,500 are owned by Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 19 shares. Sterling Mngmt, a Arizona-based fund reported 13,639 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Boston Prtnrs holds 0.23% or 896,534 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 111,514 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc invested in 1,085 shares.

