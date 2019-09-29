Amica Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by $1.49 Million; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Lifted Stake in Xylem Com (XYL) as Stock Value Declined

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (XYL) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 10,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 52,854 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 41,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Xylem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 681,078 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 57.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 10,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 8,213 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 19,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.21M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 81,234 shares to 129,207 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 17,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Lc reported 30,544 shares. 30,912 were accumulated by D L Carlson Investment. First Natl Tru invested in 0.07% or 5,501 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 3.51 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Marketfield Asset Management Lc has 2.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 29,306 shares. Lockheed Martin Mngmt reported 47,700 shares stake. Athena Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 7,328 shares stake. Savant Ltd reported 8,003 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,833 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.25% or 79,505 shares in its portfolio. 4.57 million are owned by Bancorporation Of Mellon. Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 38,400 shares in its portfolio.

