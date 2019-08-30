Amica Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Its Empire State Realty Trust A (ESRT) Holding; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increased Its Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Stake

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Empire State Realty Trust A (ESRT) stake by 44.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 55,429 shares as Empire State Realty Trust A (ESRT)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 70,480 shares with $1.11M value, down from 125,909 last quarter. Empire State Realty Trust A now has $4.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 78,701 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) stake by 31.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management acquired 248,549 shares as Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI)’s stock declined 44.66%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 1.03M shares with $6.18M value, up from 785,887 last quarter. Titan Intl Inc Ill now has $155.83M valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 83,470 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $80.51 million for 15.18 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $526,720 activity. TAYLOR MAURICE M JR bought $104,018 worth of stock.

