Amica Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Equinix (EQIX) Position; Colony Bankcorp Has 2.67 Sentiment

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 34.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 3,316 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 6,389 shares with $2.90M value, down from 9,705 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $46.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 46.96% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.04, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 8 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 3 cut down and sold their positions in Colony Bankcorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.32 million shares, up from 1.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Colony Bankcorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 16,209 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 8,461 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 306,349 shares. Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Washington Savings Bank reported 63 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 15,814 shares. 17,972 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Sys. 1,576 are held by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc). Asset Management One Company Limited accumulated 43,298 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 3,594 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Endowment Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 2,100 shares. Moreover, Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Among 9 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $533.80’s average target is -3.26% below currents $551.81 stock price. Equinix had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Friday, February 22 report.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microchip Technology, Equinix and Timken – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Equinix (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Equinix’s (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpasses, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Equinix (EQIX) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $18,113 activity.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 4,219 shares traded. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) has declined 1.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAN News: 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 2.5c; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 4.2% Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc; 18/04/2018 – COLONY BANKCORP INC – BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYOUT FROM $0.025 TO $0.05; 18/04/2018 Colony Bankcorp 1Q Net $8.44B; 23/05/2018 – Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 37c; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Colony Bankcorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAN); 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Continues to Maintain a Strong Regulatory Capital Position

Ejf Capital Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. for 355,717 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 231,252 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Capital Management Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 372,150 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,663 shares.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Colony Bank that provides banking services and products to commercial and consumer customers. The company has market cap of $152.74 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.