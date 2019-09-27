Amica Mutual Insurance Company Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Increased by $847,380; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Ruggie Capital Group Has Lowered Stake as Shares Declined

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 111.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 9,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 18,457 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 8,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Arthur J Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 630,066 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $59.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Nasdaq Cyb Etf by 29,845 shares to 73,233 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 6,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Div Yld Etf (VYM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.56 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.