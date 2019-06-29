Amica Mutual Insurance Company Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $537,600; Market Value Rose; Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) Shareholder America First Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $326,625

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,191 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, down from 216,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 862,381 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.6. About 4.85 million shares traded or 92.57% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Institutional Client Services Rev $4.39B; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: INCREASED CORPORATE DERIVATIVE MANDATE IN FICC; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Director Kullman Says Women Still Face 1980s Work Issues; 12/04/2018 – Debt Collector Lowell Plans Charm Offensive at Goldman Meetings; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs Group CHF Benchmark 11/2025 MS +70/73; 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 5 Stocks Are In Line to Be the Next Dividend Aristocrats – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: REV, Fly, Hertz, Hub and Expeditors – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SPG, URI, EXPD – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Focus On Efficiencies Powers Expeditors’ Fourth Quarter; Net Revenue Decelerated Through 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.32 million for 23.41 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caprock Group has 0.14% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 25,132 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 35,687 shares. 4,521 were reported by Cape Ann National Bank & Trust. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 883,935 shares. State Street Corp owns 9.64M shares. 25,569 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 167,745 shares. Quantitative Management Lc has 0.18% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 41,039 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 15,307 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Llc stated it has 21,884 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested in 0.04% or 2.27 million shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Hl Svcs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.37% or 1.18 million shares. Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 4,115 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9,378 shares to 17,544 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,549 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Management Ltd Co reported 20,012 shares. New Jersey-based Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.72% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prio Wealth LP has invested 1.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,640 shares. Luxembourg-based Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 0.98% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 513,615 were accumulated by Schroder Inv Grp. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 110,443 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd reported 25,290 shares stake. Financial Architects stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 20,023 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 14 shares. Okumus Fund Ltd stated it has 29.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Montecito Financial Bank And Trust stated it has 2,229 shares. 100 are held by Adirondack Trust.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. Goldman Sachs – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Options Traders Move In as Goldman Sachs Stock Tops 200-Day – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Online insurer Lemonade taps JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs for IPO – New York Business Journal” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.