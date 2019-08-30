Amica Mutual Insurance Company Position in General Mills (GIS) Increased as Market Value Rose; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Upped Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 100.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 17,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 34,881 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 17,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 356,474 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 92,064 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.08M, up from 930,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 26,090 shares. Somerset Grp Incorporated Limited Com reported 4,232 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 10,368 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth invested in 0.05% or 6,661 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 0.4% or 13,582 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 55,350 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) holds 19,005 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Birmingham Cap Management Communication Al accumulated 26,840 shares. Founders Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 75,868 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 26,125 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Kidder Stephen W holds 0.24% or 11,250 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 93,159 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 1,840 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 21,424 shares to 17,839 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) by 6,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,183 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More important recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rambus taps IDTI vet as COO – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 977,013 are owned by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P. 21,291 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 366,900 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Ing Groep Nv owns 18,563 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability has 210,870 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.73 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 586,000 are held by Sector Pension Board. Pnc reported 48,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 50,393 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested 4.09% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). First Hawaiian Comml Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 56 shares. Halcyon Mngmt Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.02M shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).