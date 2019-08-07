Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position; Granite Construction (GVA) Has 1.51 Sentiment

Granite Construction Inc (GVA) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 106 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 70 sold and reduced their positions in Granite Construction Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 44.17 million shares, down from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Granite Construction Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 59 Increased: 78 New Position: 28.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 52.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 14,895 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 13,546 shares with $397,000 value, down from 28,441 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $17.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 15.76 million shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.50M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It has a 70.14 P/E ratio. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Granite Construction Inc (GVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Granite Construction Are Crumbling on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 732,729 shares traded or 69.74% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO

Hcsf Management Llc holds 7.61% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated for 250,000 shares. Wynnefield Capital Inc owns 210,654 shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, John G Ullman & Associates Inc has 4.05% invested in the company for 518,725 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has invested 3.34% in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 524,940 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $335.11 million for 13.27 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $3600 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 23. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 23.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stronger International Activities Will Keep Halliburton Steady – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton: I Am Not Buying This Rally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.