Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Corning (GLW) Stake by $2.15 Million as Valuation Declined; Heartland Advisors Maintains Position in Landec (LNDC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 65,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 22,390 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 87,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Corning Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 4.11 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 24.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 205,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, up from 835,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 68,380 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.19M for 15.36 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 81,234 shares to 129,207 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 12,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $629,300 activity.

