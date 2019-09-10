Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Its Hcp (HCP) Stake; Last Week Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Coverage

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 52.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company acquired 26,822 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 77,441 shares with $2.42 million value, up from 50,619 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $16.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 3.33M shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Suncor Energy (TSE:SU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Suncor Energy has $60 highest and $58 lowest target. $58.67’s average target is 46.68% above currents $40 stock price. Suncor Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24. See Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) latest ratings:

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 6,470 shares to 64,876 valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 23,272 shares and now owns 21,414 shares. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 15,759 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 28,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Df Dent reported 47,211 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.91 million shares. Llc holds 500 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 676 shares. 449,511 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Victory accumulated 0.01% or 138,708 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 282 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 200 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 31,809 shares. Westwood Gp Inc owns 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 38,645 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bancshares Of America De reported 3.67 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Howland Mgmt Llc invested in 0.9% or 352,366 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering HCP (NYSE:HCP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCP has $3700 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is 2.17% above currents $34.58 stock price. HCP had 7 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3400 target. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

The stock increased 1.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 1.67M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $62.30 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 11.15 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.