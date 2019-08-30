Amica Mutual Insurance Company Increases Position in Equity Residential (EQR); Boston Family Office Upped Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 37,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 26,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 272,642 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 36,618 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, up from 31,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $285.44. About 841,411 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,870 shares to 35,970 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,764 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Co has 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mairs & Power Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,060 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 0.45% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1,079 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.23% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 94,564 shares. Reliant Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.51% or 16,375 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.54% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Crawford Invest Counsel holds 4,451 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company owns 0.85% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 36,772 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Japan-based Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 1.95% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). And Mgmt reported 2,965 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fred Alger Inc has 1.26% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,135 shares to 180,332 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,988 shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.