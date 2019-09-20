Amica Mutual Insurance Company Increased Position in Evolution Petroleum (EPM) as Share Price Declined; Guardian Investment Management Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $1.39 Million

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 18.80M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SEC awards Merrill Lynch whistleblowers a record $83 million; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 209% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 209,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 309,840 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 100,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.62M market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 82,971 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,268 shares to 117,281 shares, valued at $23.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 13,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,904 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold EPM shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.53% more from 23.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 1,707 shares. 14,144 are owned by Raymond James & Associate. Victory Cap Management Inc invested in 0% or 103,329 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 16,604 shares. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 12,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 146,155 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.46% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Driehaus Capital Lc owns 80,505 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. 17,281 are owned by American Int Gru. Spark Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 23,800 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 4,283 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 73,378 shares. Punch And Invest Inc reported 0.29% stake.

