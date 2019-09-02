Amica Mutual Insurance Company Increased Its Cerner (CERN) Holding; Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) Sentiment Is 1.27

Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 14 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 11 sold and trimmed equity positions in Japan Equity Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 9.58 million shares, up from 9.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Japan Equity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased Cerner Corporation (CERN) stake by 145.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company acquired 15,196 shares as Cerner Corporation (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 25,647 shares with $1.47 million value, up from 10,451 last quarter. Cerner Corporation now has $21.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.97M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,496 shares to 19,796 valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 4,205 shares and now owns 8,614 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity. $608,130 worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) was bought by GREISCH JOHN J.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner Corp has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 10.49% above currents $68.91 stock price. Cerner Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $71 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Sun Life Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 552 shares. Moreover, Torray Limited Liability Corp has 1.09% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 181,214 shares. Webster Bank N A owns 4,758 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bridges Investment Mngmt has 12,851 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 0.06% or 36,090 shares. Washington State Bank stated it has 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Forte Ltd Liability Com Adv owns 76,761 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,670 shares. Pitcairn Co has 8,265 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 24,575 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 420 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 305,727 shares. American Grp Inc Incorporated reported 161,669 shares.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $93.17 million. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.