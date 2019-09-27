Amica Mutual Insurance Company Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $873,145; Argan (AGX) Position Has Raised by Frigate Ventures Lp

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 8,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 33,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $95.45. About 980,759 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 47,537 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 1,557 shares to 7,569 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 13,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,904 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

