Amica Mutual Insurance Company Increased Cerner (CERN) Position; As Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Shares Rose, Holder Summit Creek Advisors Has Trimmed by $3.20 Million Its Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 229,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 336,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 17,609 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 145.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 25,647 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 10,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.85. About 532,990 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 39,490 shares to 59,280 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital by 67,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

More notable recent LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why LeMaitre Vascular Is Soaring – The Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LeMaitre Vascular Acquires Clot Management Business from Applied Medical – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Healthcare: 3 Little-Known Medical Device Makers – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Down, But Not Out! – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.17 million for 37.05 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Prns owns 221,260 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Tci Wealth Inc owns 34 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 6,921 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsr accumulated 0.08% or 14,407 shares. Needham Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 22,500 shares stake. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 239,567 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 45,714 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 7,188 shares. Albion Ut holds 0.04% or 9,979 shares. Polen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 26,865 shares. Perkins Cap Management has 60,900 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). 302,638 were reported by Ameriprise. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York owns 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 6,883 shares.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,470 shares to 64,876 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,544 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.