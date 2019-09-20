Amica Mutual Insurance Company Increased By $908,548 Its Realty Income (O) Holding; BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CLASS A C (BMNM) SI Increased By 8.33%

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased Realty Income Corp (O) stake by 75.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company acquired 13,361 shares as Realty Income Corp (O)’s stock declined 1.13%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 31,097 shares with $2.15M value, up from 17,736 last quarter. Realty Income Corp now has $24.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 1.26M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M

BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC CLASS A C (OTCMKTS:BMNM) had an increase of 8.33% in short interest. BMNM’s SI was 1,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.33% from 1,200 shares previously. With 13,900 avg volume, 0 days are for BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC CLASS A C (OTCMKTS:BMNM)’s short sellers to cover BMNM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.0125 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 100 shares traded. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.34 million. The principal and interest payments of its MBS are guaranteed by the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or the Government National Mortgage Association, and are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on the investment in traditional pass-through Agency MBS and structured Agency MBS, such as collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities, among other types of structured Agency MBS.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) stake by 6,047 shares to 6,996 valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 17,802 shares and now owns 36,659 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Realty Income Corp has $8000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $77.67’s average target is 2.71% above currents $75.62 stock price. Realty Income Corp had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of O in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,200 are owned by Fdx. Telemus Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 10,044 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 49,603 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv holds 0.08% or 24,345 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 44,369 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 13,933 shares. Tci Wealth reported 171 shares stake. Holderness Invs reported 8,321 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 7,352 shares stake. Bb&T Corp holds 36,747 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited has 0.58% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Cleararc owns 4,683 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Amp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).