Amica Mutual Insurance Company Holding in Us Bancorp (USB) Has Cut by $469,404; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Td Capital Management Raised Position by $700,704

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 9,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 77,697 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 86,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 21,595 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 15,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $97.1. About 2.25 million shares traded or 86.64% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 37,300 shares. Griffin Asset has invested 0.44% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Excalibur has 0.25% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,175 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.32% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Huntington Fincl Bank holds 247,895 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,928 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Com holds 0.5% or 11.06 million shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 18,920 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 328,765 shares. 17.22 million are owned by Natl Bank Of America De. Chemung Canal Company owns 6,000 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Com owns 6,516 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mai Cap has 0.08% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 35,196 shares. Westpac accumulated 123,147 shares or 0% of the stock.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17,045 shares to 22,762 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.