Amica Mutual Insurance Company Holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Trimmed by $1.83 Million; Tanaka Capital Management Upped Position in Amyris (AMRS) by $591,198

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $485.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 852,030 shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Loss $91.9M; 15/03/2018 – Amyris 4Q Loss/Shr 17c; 15/03/2018 Amyris Reports Another Strong Quarter with Solid Operating Performance and 2017 Revenue of $143.4 Million up 113% over 2016; 03/05/2018 – Amyris Collaborates with Firmenich to Develop Disruptive Bio-Based Fragrance lngredient; 15/03/2018 – Amyris 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 23/05/2018 – AMYRIS HOLDER TEMASEK REPORTS 8.9% STAKE INCLUDING WARRANT; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Rev $23M; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Amyris Presents Its No Compromise™ Product Portfolio at Techonomy New York; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 13.1 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2017 – SEC FILING

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 50.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 13,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,904 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 26,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $140.43. About 1.13M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 13,361 shares to 31,097 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM).