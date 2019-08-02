Amica Mutual Insurance Company Holding in American Tower (AMT) Has Cut by $1.85 Million as Share Price Rose; Grimes & Company Lifted Position in Gentex (GNTX)

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 353,763 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 338,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 883,845 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 9,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 26,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $215.88. About 1.19M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 9,290 shares to 82,653 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 100 Index (OEF) by 66,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,565 shares, and cut its stake in Spdrs (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital stated it has 20,087 shares. 2,290 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 23 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP owns 0.09% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 100,092 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 24.10M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Highland Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 95,435 shares. Oppenheimer owns 68,716 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Grimes & Co invested in 353,763 shares. Bell Bank & Trust holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 18,716 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 19,850 shares. Reilly Finance owns 1,459 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 1.64M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 477,800 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Management Ltd Liability reported 105,300 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. 15 shares valued at $314 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P. Downing Steven R had bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was bought by Chiodo Matthew.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 656,664 were accumulated by Magellan Asset Mngmt. Davenport Commerce Ltd Liability accumulated 2.45% or 996,063 shares. Wendell David Associates accumulated 1.42% or 46,142 shares. Advisor Prtn Lc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cap Intll Sarl owns 35,302 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 91 shares. Kj Harrison & Partners Incorporated holds 0.14% or 2,000 shares. Spinnaker accumulated 3,131 shares. Fca Corporation Tx reported 2,500 shares. 4,625 are held by Tributary Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. 75,550 were accumulated by Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Washington Financial Bank reported 45,150 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 3,420 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 1,169 shares.