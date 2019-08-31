Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Valero Energy (VLO) Holding by $1.46 Million; Shares Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Stock Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Trimmed Stake

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 17,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 21,577 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 38,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.37 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.03 million shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 24.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 293,309 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Co invested 1.34% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 3.10 million shares stake. Greenleaf Tru owns 9,268 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Gm Advisory invested in 2,496 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Limited Liability Company holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 40,610 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp holds 7.18% or 2.92M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 4.19 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 8,835 shares. Kcm Advsrs Llc stated it has 3,038 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The California-based Shelton Management has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chesley Taft And Llc holds 52,156 shares. Grimes & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Advisor Partners Ltd holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 12,667 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 608 shares to 1,209 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

