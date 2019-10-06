Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Verizon Communicatons (VZ) by $677,616 as Stock Declined; Tortoise Investment Management Has Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $400,304; Shares Rose

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communicatons (VZ) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 158,677 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, down from 170,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communicatons for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $395.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) by 390,354 shares to 136,724 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 3,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,718 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.12 billion for 12.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.