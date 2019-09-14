Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Stake in Ventas (VTR) as Stock Rose; Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 4,841 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $331,000, down from 11,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 52.28% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 291,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 827,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.19 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 574,004 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,281 shares to 257,982 shares, valued at $43.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adtalem Global Ed Inc by 23,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $89.20 million for 12.90 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 209,568 shares to 309,840 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 21,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 18.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.