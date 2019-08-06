Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Increased Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $537,600; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreased Its Holding in Cray (CRAY) by $8.31 Million as Valuation Rose

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 95.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 319,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 15,816 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 335,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 985,588 shares traded or 30.35% up from the average. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 2.72M shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman eyes expansion of investment banking; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for FX Trades; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End; 14/03/2018 – The Bet That Undid Lloyd Blankfein At Goldman Sachs — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the US dollar; 30/05/2018 – Besieged by Activist Investors? Goldman Unveils an App for That; 27/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is battling to contain an outbreak of mumps on the trading floor; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Set To Retire As CEO Early As 2018, According To Reports — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Tesla Will Need To Raise More Than $10 Billion In Capital Through 2020: Goldman Sachs — MarketWatch

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,470 shares to 64,876 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Mach Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 4,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,781 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil And Gas Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De reported 7,074 shares. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,449 shares. Cibc World stated it has 14,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Essex Fincl Services owns 3,221 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% or 7,978 shares in its portfolio. Security National Tru holds 0.26% or 4,160 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 1.53M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 96,157 shares. Green Square Capital, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,283 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh stated it has 4,738 shares. Brighton Jones Llc accumulated 1,259 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 18,683 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc accumulated 20,400 shares. Overbrook Management holds 0.15% or 3,611 shares. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 86,676 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

