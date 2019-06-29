Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $1.67 Million; Luminus Management Increases Holding in Caterpillar (CAT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 31,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, down from 173,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 26.65M shares traded or 10.37% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 17,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 302,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.97 million, up from 284,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 10.47 million shares traded or 142.30% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.60 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 608 shares to 1,209 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 373,800 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Numerixs Investment Tech Inc accumulated 3,198 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 11.26 million shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada Inc stated it has 253,418 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh has 1.43% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4.49 million shares. Yhb Inv Advisors invested in 45,074 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 403,923 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 911,125 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 3,506 were accumulated by Signature & Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Orrstown has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx reported 90,540 shares. Northside Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% stake. Independent Order Of Foresters owns 4,818 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Western Digital a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Intel names new chief people officer – Portland Business Journal” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Pushes Self-Drive Efforts: Must INTC, QCOM, DXC Worry? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank Sees Solid Value in Battered Semiconductor Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) by 15,751 shares to 200,135 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 49,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,750 shares, and cut its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt Plc: Price Gouging Drug Company Due For A Dead Cat Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Should Caterpillar Get More Credit for Its Q1 Report? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar sales on track to meet forecast, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is the 21st Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.