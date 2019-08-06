Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Equinix (EQIX) Position by $1.50 Million; Stock Rose; Synaptics (SYNA) Share Value Declined While Managed Asset Portfolios Raised by $2.08 Million Its Position

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 3,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,389 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 9,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $521.57. About 188,618 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 53,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 339,374 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, up from 286,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 513,162 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones

