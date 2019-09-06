Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Bristol (BMY) Holding; Van Berkom & Associates Has Lifted Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased Bristol (BMY) stake by 27.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 18,358 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 48,927 shares with $2.33 million value, down from 67,285 last quarter. Bristol now has $79.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 285,145 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 172.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc acquired 16,078 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 25,377 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 9,299 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $17.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $112.85. About 17,029 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Oriental: Strong Growth With Price To Break Through – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:THR) stake by 33,381 shares to 2.69 million valued at $65.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Acushnet Holdings Corp stake by 39,127 shares and now owns 3.18M shares. Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) was reduced too.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.58 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Company Incorporated stated it has 0.45% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Thomas White International Limited reported 6,949 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.18% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 483,720 shares. Argyle Cap has 1.47% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 80,358 shares. 13,907 were accumulated by Marathon Cap Management. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings owns 7.17M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Northstar Group Inc holds 0.21% or 9,791 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.25% or 89,312 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Limited reported 24.16 million shares stake. Decatur Capital Mngmt accumulated 150,053 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 2.16 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cullinan Associates Inc reported 132,157 shares stake. First Republic Inc invested in 0.19% or 753,858 shares. Athena Cap Advsr Ltd Llc reported 1.31% stake.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 11.87% above currents $48.63 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 13 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight”.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) stake by 4,159 shares to 44,293 valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo & Company stake by 608 shares and now owns 1,209 shares. Westrock Co was raised too.