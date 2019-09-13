Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Position in Intel (INTC) by $451,529 as Stock Declined; Bessemer Group Continues to Hold Holding in Servicemaster Glbal Hlding (SERV)

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Glbal Hlding (SERV) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 6,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 21,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Glbal Hlding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 247,092 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 9,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 132,312 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 141,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 209,568 shares to 309,840 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

